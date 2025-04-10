Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,717,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 11.7 %

NYSE FND opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.