Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

