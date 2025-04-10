Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.