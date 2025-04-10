ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ICUI opened at $151.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $196.26.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

