iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 178,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

