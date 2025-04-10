Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

