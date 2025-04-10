JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 17.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 110.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.