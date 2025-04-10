JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 153,089 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after buying an additional 876,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,453,000.

Shares of SKY opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

