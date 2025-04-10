JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VSCO opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

