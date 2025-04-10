JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 422,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

