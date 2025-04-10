JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of RadNet by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.46 and a beta of 1.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,566.28. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 over the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

