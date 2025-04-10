JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Amundi raised its stake in Invesco by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 635.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,127,000 after buying an additional 419,389 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

