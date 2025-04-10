JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 108,509 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

