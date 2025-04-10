JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $297.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

