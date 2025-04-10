JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,796 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYT opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.