Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

