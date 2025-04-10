Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Tesla are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically over $10 billion, indicating their established size and market presence. These companies are generally viewed as more stable and less volatile investments compared to smaller firms, often offering steady dividends and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 352,798,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,147,000. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.25. 69,801,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,099,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,702,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,758,805. The company has a market capitalization of $734.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.17.

