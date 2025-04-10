Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

