LPL Financial LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Range Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after acquiring an additional 371,777 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

