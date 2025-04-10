LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.92% of LSI Industries worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

LYTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

