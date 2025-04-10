McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 204,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 114,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

