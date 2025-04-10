Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,120 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Medpace worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medpace by 71.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $302.56 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.00 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.