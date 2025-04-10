Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Xiao-I, and Future FinTech Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are deeply involved in developing and supporting the digital landscape of the metaverse, including virtual, augmented, and mixed reality platforms, as well as associated hardware, software, and services. Investors see these stocks as opportunities to gain exposure to emerging technologies that blend physical and digital environments into immersive, interconnected experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. 410,342,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,149,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.67.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. 697,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,240. Globant has a 12 month low of $86.12 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 348,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 55,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 104,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,810. Future FinTech Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

