monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its 200-day moving average is $268.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

