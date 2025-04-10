Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRO. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $464.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

