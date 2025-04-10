Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,478,000 after acquiring an additional 378,356 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,456,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,809,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

