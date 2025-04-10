Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.