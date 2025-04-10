Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

NOK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

