Norges Bank Buys Shares of 424,035 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 424,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Up 14.9 %

CSTM stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

