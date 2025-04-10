Norges Bank Invests $5.22 Million in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $328,952.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,302.66. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,583,853.04. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,322 shares of company stock worth $8,642,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

