O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,661 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Priority Technology worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ranjana Ram sold 18,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $136,784.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,949.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 105,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $787,397.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,919,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,360,975.84. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock worth $38,110,887. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTH opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

