O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE RHP opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

