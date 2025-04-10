O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,360,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.