O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,519 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aramark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

