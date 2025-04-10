O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCGO. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,687,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 375,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DocGo by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

