O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

