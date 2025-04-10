O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 13,592 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

