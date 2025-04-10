O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,459,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $26,390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

