O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,231 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

