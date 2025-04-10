O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,405 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,253,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 9.7 %

MOAT stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

