O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 369 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $304.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.91.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246 shares of company stock worth $433,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

