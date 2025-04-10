O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

