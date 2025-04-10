O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of USXF opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

