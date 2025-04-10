O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.