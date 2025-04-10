O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 248,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 13,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 233,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $173.24 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.85 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

