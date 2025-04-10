O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 8,683.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $93.92 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $845.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

