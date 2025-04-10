O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 795,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.