O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

