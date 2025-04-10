O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $509,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

