O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

